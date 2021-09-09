Biden to announce OSHA rule requiring large employers to mandate vaccine, weekly testing

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Joe Biden will announce all employers with 100 or more employees must mandate the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination or require weekly testing.

The White House’s COVID-19 action plan website revealed the new directive Thursday afternoon saying:

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees.

The rule will carry penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official told The Associated Press.

Approximately 63 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 53 percent are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Biden will address the nation at 5 p.m.

You can watch his comments on CBS 17 or cbs17.com.