Biden to hold first press conference as president on March 25

President Biden will hold his first press conference as president on March 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. The news comes after questions from reporters and urging from critics that he do so.

By this point in their presidencies, former Presidents Trump and Obama had held some form of a press conference. When Mr. Biden holds his first press conference, he’s sure to face questions on the situation at the southern border, the possibility of an infrastructure package, vaccines and more.

Mr. Biden has taken shouted questions from reporters at events, but a press conference is an opportunity for the president to answer a slew of pressing questions from the media in a much more open and formal format.

Still yet to be scheduled is any sort of formal address to Congress, a particular challenge in the age of COVID-19.

The president is currently on a tour through multiple states to tout his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.