RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–President Biden will pardon everyone in the U.S. who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, the White House announced Thursday.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s announcement Thursday brought a measure of hope for Raleigh Apex NAACP president Gerald Givens.

“This is outstanding because this going to change the lives of thousands of people,” Givens said.

Kristie Puckett Williams with the ACLU of North Carolina said this is a victory.

“I’m a person directly impacted by the war on drugs recovering drug addict myself,” she said. “There have been lots of barriers for I, myself and thousands if not millions of North Carolinians,” Williams mentioned.

The White House is urging governors to take similar action. Administration officials told reporters the move could benefit about 6,500 individuals, though they noted that there are many more people who have been convicted under state law.

“So, we are hopeful that this act by President Biden will encourage Gov. Cooper to go further with his powers,” Williams stated.

Nobody is currently in federal prison on a simple possession charge, officials said.

Kerwin Pittman with Emanicipate NC said he’s cautiously optimistic but is working towards next steps.

“This is a step in the right direction. But this is not enough. We will continue to try and push forward in the direction of the legalization of marijuana and offering those people who are doing active time some relief,” he explained.

Attorney General Josh Stein released a statement after the announcement:

“President Biden is right: people should not have a federal criminal record for something that is legal in an increasing number of states. I look forward to working with the legislature in the coming months to help move NC forward as well. Let’s act – and let’s get it right. That means decriminalizing adult use, expunging past convictions for simple possession, and including strong protections for kids, no advertising, state-controlled sales, and putting NC farmers first.”