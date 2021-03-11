President Biden to sign American Rescue Plan Thursday afternoon

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – President Joe Biden will now sign the American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday instead of Friday as originally planned, CBS News reports.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

The $1.9 trillion legislation package provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000.

The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Biden estimates that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payment. Some groups that were not eligible for prior payments — such as dependent college students and disabled adults — are now eligible.

Biden is scheduled to address the nation Thursday at 8 p.m.

He will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward hope in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s aim is to usher the nation into the “next phase” of the fight against a virus that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

Biden will honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year but also encourage them to remain vigilant despite growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines.

Biden will also mourn the dead but project optimism about the future.