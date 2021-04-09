Biden: ‘We need to ban assault weapons’ following shootings in South Carolina, Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Joe Biden wants less talk and more action after two shootings in South Carolina and Texas left six people dead and several wounded on Thursday.

The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday.

And just a few hours later, a gunman opened fire at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas. One person was killed and four people were wounded, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody.

President Biden, whose focus recently has already been on gun control, took to social media Thursday to address the matter.

“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “There’s no reason somebody needs a weapon of war with 100 rounds in a magazine. None.”

The president noted that the conversation surrounding guns in the U.S. is never an easy one, but said there’s more common ground than we know. He also assured everything that is being proposed is “totally consistent” with the Second Amendment.

I know that the conversation about guns in this country can be a difficult one. But even here, there’s much more common ground than some would have us believe. pic.twitter.com/ZtN0Zr0rBf — President Biden (@POTUS) April 9, 2021

Biden called on the Senate to pass the three House-passed bills to close loopholes in the gun background check system. He said it is one of the best tools the country has right now to prevent gun violence and save lives.

“We need more than ‘thoughts and prayers’ from Congress. It’s time to act,” he said.

The Biden administration announced a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence Thursday, including a new rule combatting “ghost guns” and publishing “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and international embarrassment,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Whether congress acts or not, I’m going to do everything I can to protect the American people.”

Greeting the families of gun violence victims and activists, he assured them: “We’re absolutely determined to make change.”

His Thursday announcement delivers on a pledge Biden made last month to take what he termed immediate “common-sense steps” to address gun violence, after a series of mass shootings drew renewed attention to the issue.

The announcement came the same day as two other shootings, one in South Carolina, where five people were killed and the one in Texas.