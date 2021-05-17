Bidens report $600,000 in income in 2020 | Click to see tax returns

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported having a federal adjusted gross income of $607,336 in 2020, the White House said Monday.

The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9%, the White House said.

They expected a refund of $4,649.

In addition to the Bidens’ Delaware income tax return of $28,794, Jill Biden also released her Virginia income tax return. The first lady teaches in Virginia, and she reported paying $443 in Virginia income tax.

Click here to see the Biden’s tax returns.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff reported a federal adjusted gross income of $1,695,225, according to the White House. They paid $621,893 in federal income tax, amounting to a 2020 effective federal income tax rate of 36.7%.

Harris received $358,920.50 in advance money from her book “The Truths We Hold.”

Click here to see tax returns for Harris and Emhoff.

Monday is the federal tax deadline.