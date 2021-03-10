Bigfoot bounty passes $2 million if captured unharmed

This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows Bigfoot masks on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MYSTERY WIRE — For many the idea of capturing a mythical creature is unthinkable, let alone unbelievable. But for some, the idea is not only alive and well, there’s now more than $2 million on the line.

Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey (R)

At the end of January Oklahoma State Representative Justin Humphrey (R) filed legislation to establish what he hoped would be a boon for local tourism – a Bigfoot hunting season.

Over the next few weeks the bill died in committee. But that hasn’t stopped some from continuing the effort to encourage someone to capture Bigfoot.

State Rep. Humphrey has since told the Enid News & Eagle newspaper said he’s OK with his bill not making it out of committee. Humphrey said the exposure his bill received did exactly what he wanted it to do, to promote interest and tourism in Southeast Oklahoma.

Humphrey and others have claimed this area of Oklahoma has the ninth most sightings in the world of Bigfoot.

Humphrey is now working with state officials to set up rules for a “Sasquatch Quest.” He’s quick to point out the idea is to not kill anything, but to capture Bigfoot unharmed and without breaking any Oklahoma laws.

According to the Enid News & Eagle, Humphrey’s original plan suggested lawmakers set aside a $25,000 bounty for Bigfoot’s capture, but he said an upcoming Hollywood Bigfoot movie pledged around $2 million, while another private business promised an additional $100,000. That eliminated any need for state funding.

Humphrey hopes the state tourism campaign would include branded license plates, decals, and an annual commemorative tracking license. He says the state should also include a proper map showing people recommended areas to spot Bigfoot.

The profits from teh Bigfoot tourism campaign would be used for lake, park, and road improvements.

“We’re having fun with it,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it. But at the same time, I know a lot of people thought I was crazy. But, I think if people chill out, (they could) see that this could be a serious deal bringing in a lot of money, a lot of tourism.”

Humphrey said his ultimate goal is to draw in tourists by providing safe, affordable fun. “I hope people get here and ride 4-wheelers and do fishing and go to the restaurants and sleep in motels,” he said. “Come to Oklahoma, have an adventure. Enjoy yourself, tell your friends and come back.”

Below is a summary of the original bill released by the representative’s office: