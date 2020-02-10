Bill would fine people for smoking in cars carrying children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal before Alabama lawmakers would fine people who smoke in a vehicle when a child is present.
The bill by Rep. Rolanda Hollis would make it illegal to smoke tobacco in a car when a child aged 14 or younger is present. Violators would be fined $100.
Hollis said an adult has a choice whether to smoke or get out of a car when someone is smoking. She said a child does not have a choice.
Hollis said 11 states have similar laws.
A similar bill was introduced last year but did not win final approval.
- Teen shot in eye with BB gun dies from injuries, Florida police say
- Great white sharks appear to be clustering near North Carolina-South Carolina border
- Deli offers customers free food if they can solve simple math problems
- Lawmakers again introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
- NC State women jump to No. 4, best ranking in 20 years
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now