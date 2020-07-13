Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized

NEW YORK CITY — Police say a man walked up to the Black Lives Matter mural painted just outside of Trump Tower in New York City, pulled out a can of paint and dumped it on the mural before running away.

The mural sparked controversy before it was painted last week.

Police say the white male — wearing a black hat and t-shirt — splattered red paint on the letter “V” in “LIVES” before fleeing the scene.

When cars drove over the paint, it spread across the mural.

NYPD shut down Fifth Avenue to clean up the paint.

Investigators are also reviewing security footage of the incident.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton took part in painting the mural that President Trump has called a “symbol of hate”.