Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower vandalized

NEW YORK CITY — Police say a man walked up to the Black Lives Matter mural painted just outside of Trump Tower in New York City, pulled out a can of paint and dumped it on the mural before running away.
The mural sparked controversy before it was painted last week.
Police say the white male — wearing a black hat and t-shirt — splattered red paint on the letter “V” in “LIVES” before fleeing the scene.
When cars drove over the paint, it spread across the mural.
NYPD shut down Fifth Avenue to clean up the paint.
Investigators are also reviewing security footage of the incident.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rev. Al Sharpton took part in painting the mural that President Trump has called a “symbol of hate”.
- 15 rescued dogs now in Raleigh area need homes
- Family talks about efforts to save 2 NC men who died at coast
- Gov. Cooper says info about NC school reopening plans to come Tuesday
- Time to make masks mandatory? It’s not just a US debate
- 4 charged in murder of rapper Pop Smoke
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now