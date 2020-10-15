Black man serving life for stealing hedge clippers paroled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man whose life sentence for stealing hedge clippers in a home burglary drew scathing criticism from the chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court has been granted parole.
The high court had denied release for 63-year-old Fair Wayne Bryant earlier this year for the 1997 burglary that netted him a set of hedge clippers.
In dissent, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said the habitual offender law under which Bryant was sentenced as a “modern manifestation” of Jim Crow-era laws aimed at jailing Black people for simple crime.
Conditions of Bryant’s parole include mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and community service.
- Republicans push towards confirming Barrett to SCOTUS
- Child molester serving life term killed in prison
- 1st day of early voting in NC sees significant increase from 2016, elections officials say
- Obama says Trump is a ‘symptom of’ and ‘accelerant to’ misinformation
- City leader calls for action after 6 teen shot, killed in Durham this year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now