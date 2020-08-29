LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.
Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
- ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after 4-year fight with colon cancer
- Crowds smash windows of Wake County building, start fire in middle of street, RPD says
- Family calls for justice after 1-month-old and her mother shot in Virginia
- Florida mother charged with murder in stabbing death of 6-year-old daughter
- 210 new COVID-19 cases at SC university, 6th Greek house quarantined
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now