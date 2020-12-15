COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWKT) – “I already lost all of those.”

That is how triple murder suspect Bryan Richardson answered Copperas Cove Police officers when asked if he was worried about losing his job, position, spouse, or custody of his children due to arrest.

In an arrest complaint obtained by KWKT News, Richardson is accused of killing his wife and two children Saturday in their home.

According to the investigating officers, they went to the house after getting a call from Mark Santiago. He went to the house on Fairbanks Street to reach his sister, Kiera Michelle Ware, who is Richardson’s wife.

Santiago called police after going to the house and seeing a dark liquid on the kitchen floor while he looked through a window. The officers determined it was blood and one entered the home through an open bay window.

After letting the other officer inside, they found a small dog in a puddle of blood in the kitchen.

As they went through the rest of the home, they found Richardson sleeping in a bed, with the bodies of his wife and two children underneath blankets and comforters. They say it appeared the three had been stabbed to death.

The officers woke Richardson up, handcuffed him, and asked what happened. According to the complaint, he said he didn’t know.

While searching through the rest of the house, officers found a bloody knife, an empty six pack of beer and an empty bottle of Trazodone.

After taking Richardson to police headquarters, officers noticed he had several cuts on his left arm. They say Richardson admitted to cutting himself.

He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn on Sunday and received a $750,000 bond for each count, for a total bond amount of $2,250,000.