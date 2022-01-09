Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65, officials say

ORLANDO (WGHP/AP) — Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” has died at the age of 65, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday regarding a report of an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

At 4 p.m., investigators responded to the hotel and found him in his room. He died at the scene.

“Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Saget had just started his “I Don’t Do Negative” tour.

His last post on Twitter, from Saturday, read, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this…”

In addition to “Full House,” Saget spent most of the 1990s as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

In 2016, Saget reprised his role as Danny Tanner for “Fuller House,” a sequel to the original 1987-1995 series. The sequel ran until 2020.

He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album in 2014 with “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.”

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House. “I love you so much Bobby.”

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian “was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.”

“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Saget’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” – in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke – that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.