NAGUABO, Puerto Rico (WXIN) — A body has been found by authorities searching for a missing Indiana teacher in Puerto Rico.

Amanda Webster, 44, was vacationing in Puerto Rico when she was reported missing last week. Webster is an Indianapolis resident and art teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa activated an “Ashanti Alert” — an alert issued for those who don’t meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert or Silver Alert, according to the Department of Justice — on Friday asking residents to help search for Webster.

“Amanda Lynn Webster was reported missing on Wednesday by the landlord of the place she is staying at, after realizing she failed to leave the home as agreed upon and left her belongings and a rented car on the property,” an English translation of a post from police read.

Saturday afternoon, Puerto Rico police confirmed they had found a body in a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood while searching for Webster.

“At this stage, it is not possible to identify the gender of the body or conclude if it shows signs of violence,” police said in a Facebook post.

Though there has been no official confirmation, sources close to the woman’s family tell Nexstar’s WXIN and WTTV they believe the victim is Webster.