Body found in search for missing toddler after parents die in apparent murder-suicide

MEDFORD, Oregon (AP/WNCN) — Police said Sunday that a body found in Montana is believed to be that of a missing 2-year-old Oregon boy.

The Medford Police Department and the FBI were searching for the toddler after his parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana.

The FBI says in a news release Saturday that officers were trying to find Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.

KDRV reported Sunday that the body was found in a remote area of Montana, near where his parents were seen by several witnesses in the days before their apparent murder-suicide.

The boy’s parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.

The FBI says officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The child, Aiden Salcido, was not in the 1996 GMC Jimmy with Oregon license plates.

Medford police say witnesses called in tips after seeing the story on the news and were instrumental in helping to locate a remote camp believed to have been occupied by the family.

The FBI says investigators found by searching Janiak’s financial records that the last activity was on June 3 and 4, 2019, when two purchases were made at a Walmart in Medford.

The purchases were caught on surveillance video, which showed the parents and Aiden together. The couple purchased camping equipment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now