Body found of woman sought in connection with missing teen’s death

ALPENA, Mich. (WWTV/CBS Newspath) — Michigan State Police say they found a female body in a wooded area in Alpena township late last week.

Officials said they believe it’s the body of Abby Hill.

Hill, 31, was reported missing and possibly in danger on October 4.

She was wanted by police in connection to the death of Brynn Bills — an 18-year-old who vanished in August.

Brynn Bills who vanished and was later found dead – buried in the backyard of a home. Photo from Alpena police.

Bills was found dead earlier this month — buried in the backyard on property in Alpena that belongs to Joshua Wirgau.

Court documents also listed Hill as a witness in a case involving Wirgau and Brad Srebnik.

They were both arrested for kidnapping — but officials said their arrest is not linked to the death investigation of Bills.

Police said Wirgau is a person of interest in the case involving Bills.

Michigan State Police said the body that’s believed to be Hill was found Friday.

“The crime lab is at the location today where the body was recovered looking for more evidence so this is an ongoing investigation so we have a lot of trying to look into and we’re not ruling out any possibility,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll. “So we have a ways to go locking down a confirmation on cause and evidence of what we’re gonna have.”

Police have not confirmed whether Hill is related to Brynn Bills’ death — but Brynn’s father said the two were friends.