Bojangles’ donation produces 163 educational scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bojangles raised more than $800,000 dollars after releasing its Camo Big Bo Box in May and used its profits during the Military Appreciation Month campaign to produce 163 educational scholarships.

The camouflage takeout box honors families of fallen, wounded and disabled veterans. Bojangles partnered with Folds of Honor, a military nonprofit that provides scholarships to families of those soldiers, to donate $1 per box bought during the promotional period.

Bojangles said its goal was to raise $750,000 dollars for the scholarships, but the fast-food chain overshot its goal and officially raised $818,500 dollars.

“We knew fans would love the camo-themed print and the cause behind it, but we were still blown away by how our franchisees and the community wrapped their arms around this campaign and came together to help Bojangles support Folds of Honor,” Jackie Woodward, the Bojangles chief brand and marketing officer, said in a press release.

Bojangles also said some of the money raised will also go to K-12 tutoring, private school tuition, and enrollment into two or four-year colleges, trade or technical schools.

“We are so grateful to Bojangles, the company’s employees and its valued customers,” Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, said. “The money raised during this campaign is truly life-changing. We thank Bojangles for its commitment to education and to the military families that we serve.”

Both Bojangles and Folds of Honor gathered Thursday for a formal check presentation in Charlotte. During the presentation they also awarded two scholarships in person, the release said.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 35,000 academic scholarships totaling approximately $160 million.