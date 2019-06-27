Boston approves ‘Straight Pride’ Parade’s application

The organizers of Boston’s proposed “Straight Pride Parade” this summer announced their public event application was approved by the city Wednesday, reports CBS Boston. And the group claims there is already a date set.

The organization Super Happy Fun America, which claims to advocate “on behalf of the straight community in order to foster respect… and alliances with people from all walks of life,” is planning the event to celebrate “Straight Pride,” according to its website.

The group’s president John Hugo said they had been told they can hold the parade Aug. 31 at a press conference outside of City Hall Wednesday, reports CBS Boston. The date is also listed on the parade’s information page.

However, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s office said it is not a done deal just yet. The public event application’s approval is a “step in the process towards receiving a permit,” Walsh’s press office emailed in a statement. “As a next step, the organizers will need to receive necessary approvals from the police department and the licensing board to receive both a parade permit and an entertainment license.”

More from cbs17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now