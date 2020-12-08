Boy, 12, and girl, 7, who swiped his family’s Range Rover may have been part of social media challenge

NEW YORK (WCBS/CBS Newspath) — Police Monday guarded a home in South Ozone Park in Queens where two children were reported missing at 9 a.m.

Investigators say they checked surveillance video and it revealed two cousins, a 12-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, getting inside the family’s white Range Rover.

Police say the boy took the keys and the pair drove off.

Police used EZpass and license plate readers to track the vehicle to the Verrazano Bridge around 11 a.m.

Then, New Jersey State Troopers spotted the SUV at one point — with troopers flashing sirens — but the boy driver hit the gas and took off, officials said.

Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

At 2:15 p.m. the boy used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop, police said.

The credit card was flagged and the children were apprehended. They were taken into custody and are safe.

The children managed to avoid getting into a crash before being stopped at the New Jersey/Delaware border.

In fact, it turns out the whole incident may have been a game — a social media challenge. The challenge: take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Police say charges are unlikely.