Boy gets magnifying glass for Christmas — then sets the yard on fire, mom says

MCKINNEY, Texas (CNN Newsource) — An experiment with a Christmas present set a Texas family’s yard on fire on Christmas Day.

Nissa-Lynn Parson said her 12-year-old son Cayden was really excited by the magnifying glass he got as a gift.

And he wanted to try it out right away.

According to mom, he went outside with his brothers to use the sun to burn holes in newspapers.

But winds blew embers onto the lawn, which caught fire. Soon, the Christmas lights were starting to melt from the blaze.

“Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting,” Nissa wrote in her Facebook post.

The family jumped to work and was able to put out the fire without involving authorities.

In the photos posted on Facebook, the Parson family, in matching pajamas, can be seen with garden hoses in hand, dousing the front yard with water to extinguish the flames, leaving parts of the grass burnt to a crisp.

Mom says instead of a tragedy, the family has a Christmas story to remember.