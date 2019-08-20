Breastfeeding mom detained by ICE for 2 weeks

JACKSON, MS (CNN Newsource) — A breastfeeding mom is still being held in an ICE facility after being detained two weeks ago.

The undocumented mother is still separated from her four-month-old daughter who she says she still breastfeeds.

She’s being detained by ICE after getting arrested in the agency’s largest raid ever two weeks ago.

Maria Domingo-Garcia was one of the 680 people detained on August 7 during immigration raids at food processing plants throughout Mississippi.

Almost two weeks later, she’s still being held at a Louisiana facility — some 200 miles from home.

“You know, no criminal history whatsoever. She’s eligible for relief and removal called ‘Cancellation of Deportation.’ Why not just release her? We’ve offered. We’ll pay bond. Tell us the amount you want, and we’ll pay it today so we can get her home,” Garcia’s attorney said.

More than 300 of the people arrested in the raids were released with court dates in the first 48 hours.

