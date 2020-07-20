Breonna Taylor was alive for ‘5 to 6 minutes’ after being shot, lawsuit says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WAVE/AP) — A lawsuit alleges Breonna Taylor survived several minutes after being shot.

Taylor’s mother is suing the three Louisville police officers connected to Taylor’s death.

Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker called 911 after the shooting, and says he was shouting for help.

He says the officers on the scene didn’t rush in to give assistance.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

The coroner refutes the claim that Taylor could have survived several minutes after the shooting.

She says given Taylor’s injuries, medical care could not have saved her life either way.

Taylor was killed during a police raid of her home on March 13.

The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were found.

Many protests in recent weeks have pushed for Attorney General Daniel Cameron to move swiftly to charge three officers in Taylor’s killing.

Among those arrested last week were NFL player Kenny Stills, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, and Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The protesters were also charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

