ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Prosecutors in a British man’s terrorism trial say the only thing jurors need to know to convict him is that he was one of three Islamic State hostage-takers known as “The Beatles.”

During closing arguments Wednesday, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh reiterated the allegation that El Shafee Elsheikh was one of the “Beatles,” a nickname given to the captors by some of their hostages because of their distinct British accents.

Two dozen Westerners were captured in Iraq and Syria between 2012 and 2015. Four American hostages were killed in captivity.

Journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller — were among them. Foley, Sotloff and Kassig were decapitated. Mueller was forced into slavery and raped repeatedly by the Islamic State’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before she too was killed.

The British accents and phraseology are an important part of the case, though, as prosecutors seek to prove that Elsheikh is indeed one of the Beatles who tortured hostages, even though the Beatles took great pains to conceal their faces. Motka testified that there were at least three Britons in the group of captors, and the hostages nicknamed them “John,” “George” and “Ringo.”

Prosecutors have said in court that Elshiekh is the one who was nicknamed Ringo.

Prosecutors said jurors can convict Elsheikh if he was one of the Beatles, even if witnesses couldn’t identify him individually.