RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As many come together to celebrate Easter Sunday for the first time in years, your wallet might not notice whether you go out to eat or stay in.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted all of our lives for the last two years, this will be the first Easter Sunday that may look somewhat familiar to a few people. In addition to in-person church services due to loosened restrictions, you may see more gatherings at restaurants or at homes, too.

Area churches are expecting to see a wide variety of people attend this Sunday, due to the holiday in-person options and the loosened restrictions.

However, after services, many will choose to go out to eat or grocery shop and cook. Due to inflation, some are already seeing a 10-20 percent increase at their favorite grocery stores.

“Well, I always spend about an extra $100 dollars here at Costco,” Andre Townsend said.

Shoppers like Townsend said the price is steep, but in the end, it’s all worth it to be with loved ones.

“It’s been rough the last two years, so it’s really important,” he said. “This year will be the first time my immediate family comes together to share on Easter Sunday (since COVID-19 began).”

And others feel the same.

“We’re still going to celebrate with family…..I mean what can you do? You just kinda gotta be more careful with how much money you spend. At least I am,” one Costco customer said.

We also stopped by Honey Baked Ham where employees were greeting people outside the store, to help with their orders.

Ann Betts bought a turkey for her friend during this time.

“I got a friend who will be having Easter with her family, they just lost their father. And my husband and I will be having a couple over for Easter,” Betts said.

We reached out to several local and chain restaurants in the area, who did not have time to talk on camera, but said they’re already booked for Easter Sunday during its lunch hours.

Regardless of where you want to spend your Sunday Dinner, the common theme we heard was the excitement to be with loved ones.