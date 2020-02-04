Buttigieg narrowly leads Sanders with 62% of vote reported in Iowa

The Iowa Democratic Party released the majority of the results from the Iowa caucuses on Tuesday, showing a tight race between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg. No winner has yet been announced, but the state party provided results from 62% of precincts from all 99 counties.

The results showed Buttigieg with a slight lead in the state delegate equivalent share. Buttigieg won 26.9% of the delegate share, while Sanders won 25.1%. Elizabeth Warren came in third with 18.3%, and Joe Biden ranked fourth with 15.6%.

But results also showed Bernie Sanders with a very narrow lead when it comes to caucus-goers’ final choice. Sanders had 26% of the vote, with Buttigieg at 25%, Warren at 21%, and Biden at 13%.

The announcement comes after an embarrassing stumble Monday night when technical problems forced the party to delay the announcement of the results.

As for the remaining 38% of the results, spokesperson Mandy McClure said that “we will continue to release results as we are able to.”

The party said Tuesday that the problems came from an error in the app used by precinct chairs to report caucus results. The party stressed that the flaw did not impact the accuracy of the data, and that there’s no evidence of hacking.