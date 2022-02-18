Buy or sell a home in 2021? Here’s how it could impact your taxes

(NEXSTAR) – Are you working on your taxes in a different home than you were in last year? That could have an impact on your filings.

The housing market remained hot through 2021 as existing-home sales totaled 6.12 million in the U.S., according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s an increase of 8.5-percent from 2020 and the highest level since 2006.

In most cases, when you buy a house, the way your taxes are filed fundamentally changes, according to Mark Steber, chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

“For most Americans, you move out of the simplified standard deduction category,” Steber said. “Instead, you become an itemized taxpayer. This is a more complicated return, but arguably a better situation for many Americans who incur those expenses.”

While there are a number of tax breaks you can receive for purchasing a house, one of the most beneficial is usually deducting mortgage interest. That information can be found on Form 1098 as long as you received $600 or more in a year, Lisa Greene-Lewis said, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

You’ll also be able to deduct local property taxes and mortgage insurance premiums one has paid during the year.

“Your taxes get a lot more complicated when you buy a home,” Steber said.

Selling a home doesn’t necessarily make your taxes any easier, either.

If one has lived in a house long enough, though, he or she could catch a break on the profit from the sale.

First, yes, one usually does need to report if they sold a home on their tax return.

According to TurboTax, if one received a Form 1099-S or if they don’t meet the requirements for excluding the gain on the sale of a home (see below), they’ll need to report the sale.

As Steber and Lewis explain, one could have up to $250,000 (if you’re single) or $500,000 (if you’re married and filing jointly) of gain be tax-free if certain conditions are met. To qualify, the home has to have been one’s primary residence for at least two of the five years before the sale.

If one sells for a loss, he or she can’t take this deduction. If the profit from the sale exceeds either of the above limits, the excess will have to be reported as a capital gain. There are also some exclusions to the two-out-of-five years requirement – examples include if one has to move “early” because of a change of work or health, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Ultimately, if one bought or sold a home in 2021, and aren’t a tax pro yourself, both Steber and Lewis recommend speaking with an expert before filing your taxes.

People can also review the IRS’s publication about tax information for homeowners here.