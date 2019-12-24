California church to pay off $5.3M in medical bills for thousands of families

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles church is paying off $5.3 million worth of medical debt for nearly 6,000 households in Southern California, according to one of the church’s pastors.

Christian Assembly purchased the debt for $53,000 and is working with a nonprofit organization to pay the outstanding bills for 5,555 families in 28 neighborhoods, co-lead pastor Tom Hughes said in a video posted online Thursday.

“We are able to give a Christmas gift to the people of Los Angeles, no strings attached,” he said.

The church will also help the recipients repair their credit scores, Hughes said.

The families will receive a letter telling them of the news this week.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now