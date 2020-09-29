Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas earlier this year.
The bill signed Monday makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime.
Reports surfaced after the Jan. 26 crash that graphic photos of the victims were being shared by eight deputies.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department has a policy against taking and sharing crime scene photos, but it does not apply to accident scenes.
Vanessa Bryant has sued the sheriff in a lawsuit seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
“This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss,” Vanessa Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement.
“The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant’s requests for information saying it was ‘unable to assist’ with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so,” Li wrote. “It’s now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are.”
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- California governor signs law prompted by photo scandal in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Analysis: Team meeting helped Panthers bond, record 1st win
- 19-year-old basketball player from Davidson County dies due to coronavirus complications
- What time is the debate? What to know before Trump and Biden take the stage
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now