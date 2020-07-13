SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.
On July 1, Newsom ordered many counties to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and family entertainment centers like bowling alleys and miniature golf.
On Monday, Newsom extended that order statewide and closed additional parts of the world’s fifth-largest economy, including indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries. California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.
Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks.
- California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches
- 2nd area Sheetz in 3 days has worker test positive for COVID-19
- Video of officer with knee on man’s neck sparks fury
- 2 Durham sheriff’s office employees test positive for COVID-19
- Strickland Road in north Raleigh closed as crews try to cap gas leak
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now