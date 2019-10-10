Californians hilariously meme their way through PG&E shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The PG&E power shutoffs have led many to social media to… make light of a dark time.
PG&E said it will shut off power in portions of 34 California counties due to severe dry and windy conditions that are expected to create a high fire danger.
They estimate the shutoff will affect 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California.
In the Bay Area, it’s estimated 274,000 customers will be impacted.
PG&E initially announced the potential power outages Tuesday afternoon.
And within minutes, the Twitter community did what the Twitter community does — memes.
Some are even creating conspiracy theories that the shutoffs will start a “Purge”.
And PG&E’s letters made it quite easy for the meme makers.
Though this is a serious situation, it appears that a little humor is how some people get through it.
Stay safe and happy memeing meme creatively!
