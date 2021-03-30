Cameras got a rare tour of a migrant processing facility in Texas. Here’s what was seen and learned

DONNA, Tx. (CBS Newspath) — Pool cameras toured a migrant processing facility in Donna, TX on Tuesday.

The contract for the Donna Facility was awarded on January 15, and construction began on January 19.

According to the Acting Executive Officer for Rio Grande Valley Operational Programs Division there are currently more than 4100 migrants in the Donna temporary processing facility. Of the 4100 total, 3400 were unaccompanied migrant children.

The pandemic capacity of this facility is 250.

More than 2000 migrants at the Donna facility have been here for over the legal limit of 72 hours (as of March 30). At least 39 unaccompanied migrant children have been in the Donna facility for more than 15 days.

Every day, two flights of migrants (130 people/plane) leave the facility. One plane heads to to El Paso, one to San Diego. According to CBP, many of these families are eventually expelled back into Mexico under Title 42.

On the way into the facility, a group of two dozen children waited on bleachers for temperature checks just outside the tent facility’s processing center.

“When the kids are apprehended, all of the kids from RGV come here,” Escamilla said.

According to Acting Executive Officer for Rio Grande Valley Operational Programs Division, Oscar Escamilla, temperatures are taken before children enter the processing center. If they do not have a fever, they are let in for a “systematic evaluation” by doctors and nurse practitioners who perform a medical screening for COVID symptoms. If children need emergency care, an ambulance is called.

In the first tented room – an intake facility — several dozen unaccompanied minors and family units sat before a row of CBP agents, separated by a sheet of plexi glass and computer screens. Migrants pass biometric screening tests before entering the facility.

About two dozen additional migrants sat on adjoining bleachers waiting to be processed.

Biometrics include fingerprints and facial photos, and CBP collects biometrics for individuals 14 and older or those suspected of being smuggled.

Unaccompanied migrant children are given bracelets with barcodes.

CBP says unaccompanied migrant children (UAC) are able to call home once every 48 hours. In addition, border patrol agents use phone booths to process up to 40% of every migrant’s intake.

Unaccompanied minors are currently being held in a play time pen — it’s also where they sleep at night. A purple and pink pen surrounds a group of 27 kids on an alphabet rug. The kids in this room typically ranging from 3-9 years old. The youngest child is 4 months old.