Canadian woman indicted for sending ricin to Trump, court records show

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Canadian woman accused of mailing packages containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House and several Texas law enforcement agencies has been indicted on federal charges of making interstate threats and violating prohibitions on biological weapons.

Pascale Ferrier (Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

Court records show that a grand jury in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday handed up sixteen counts against Pascale Ferrier.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old resident of the Montreal area is in federal custody in Washington, D.C. on similar charges.

Ferrier was arrested in September.

She pleaded not guilty to making threats against President Donald Trump.

Her lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

