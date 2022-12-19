RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling more than 30,000 of its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said these hazards are because the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break.

(US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

These candles come in a glass jar with a wooden lid, officials said; only the 21 oz. candles are impacted by this recall.

A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”

The candles were sold at “Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods, and Tuesday Morning stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.goodmatterscandles.com from December 2021 through August 2022,” officials said in a release.

Officials said the candles affected by the recall have the following SKU numbers:

GM-21WWWP21OZBX

GM- 21WWSF21OZBX

GM-21WWHC21OZBX

GM- 21MACF21OZBX

GM-21MACB21OZBX

GM- 21MALO21OZBX

GM-21LWHOPE21OZBX

GM- 21LWLOVE21OZBX

GM-21LWPEACE21OZBX

You can find your candle’s SKU number on the label located on the bottom of the candle.

Officials said if you have any recalled candles, to stop using them.

There have been four reports of these candles catching on fire “cracking or breaking apart while in use” and causing damage and one person to be burned, officials said.

The company is offering a refund for the impacted candles. For information on how to get your refund, click here. Or you can call 888-470-4276 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.