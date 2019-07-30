Capital One data breach affects 100 million individuals in the U.S.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Capital One announced in a press release on Monday that the company discovered unauthorized access by an outside individual who “obtained certain types of personal information relating to people who had applied for its credit card products and to Capital One credit card customers” on March 22 and 23.

This breach was discovered by an external security researcher on July 19 and which was then brought in for an internal investigation through Capital One.

Over 100 million individuals in the U.S. in the category of consumers and small businesses who applied for the company’s credit card from 2005 through 2019 were affected.

Capital One has clarified that beyond the credit card application data, the individual also obtained portions of credit card customer data, including:

Customer status data, e.g., credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history, contact information:

Fragments of transaction data from a total of 23 days during 2016, 2017 and 2018

About 140,000 Social Security numbers of our credit card customers

About 80,000 linked bank account numbers of our secured credit card customers

Individuals who were affected will be contacted and free credit reporting and identity protection will be offered to those customers.

The FBI has arrested the person responsible, 33-year-old Paige Thompson, a former Seattle technology company software engineer, who, according to the Department of Justice, “posted information on the sharing site GitHub about her theft of information from the servers storing Capital One data”.

At this time, Capital One has stated that they “believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual.” However, officials are continuing their investigation at this time.

For more information about the breach, visit: www.capitalone.com/facts2019

