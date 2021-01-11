Capitol police officer hailed a hero after leading mob away from Senate chamber

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVI) — A Capitol police officer is being hailed a hero after he reportedly led the mob away from the Senate chamber last week.

FOXNews reports the officer, identified by a CNN reporter as Eugene Goodman, was being chased by rioters but was able to lead them away from an open door near the Senate chambers, giving security enough time to lock it down.

An analysis of the events by The Washington Post says Goodman was able to hold back the mob for almost a minute.

A political reporter for the Huffington Post tweeted video of the moment protesters initially got into the building and were making their way to the Senate chamber. You can see an officer, believed to be Goodman, leading the crowd away from the Senate area.

Here's the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The man seen chasing Goodman has been identified as 41-year-old Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, Iowa, according to a CNN and several other media outlets. He is now facing five federal charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct counts, according to news releases from the FBI’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska and the sheriff’s office in Polk County, Iowa.

The video showed a man who appears to be Jensen pursuing the officer up an interior flight of stairs as a mob of people follows. The officer is heard saying “get back” to no avail.

