RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Some Capri Sun juice drinks are being recalled after “diluted cleaning solution” got into some of the drinks.

Kraft Heinz said the recall impacts roughly “5,760 cases of its Capri Sun Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.”

The diluted cleaning solution that got into the drinks is used to clean food processing equipment, officials said in a release.

The impacted drinks have a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, according to officials.

Officials stated the problem was found after consumers complained about the drinks not tasting right, and the company is now working with stores to remove the effected drinks.

If you have bought any of these drinks, officials said to not drink them.

You can return it to the store you bought the drinks at; you can also contact “Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement,” officials said.