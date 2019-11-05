Careworker charged in murder of resident at NY home for disabled

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A 65-year-old staff member at an Arc of Steuben home in Hornell has been charged with killing a 60-year-old man who lived at the facility.

Police responded to a 911 call on Nov. 4 around 7:39 a.m. to the report of a male with a neck injury at 65 Elm Street.

Jay Sprague was found deceased in an upstairs bedroom with a neck injury, according to police.

Alan Schultheis, a caretaker at the residence, has been charged with murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence. Police arrested Schultheis after interviewing him at the Hornell Police Department.

Attorney Peter J. Degnan will represent Schultheis in the case, according to District Attorney Brooks Baker.

Neighbors at the scene said that four men lived in the house.

The Arc of Steuben is involved with people living with disabilities, and is accredited by the Council of Quality and Leadership to integrate “internationally-recognized and trademarked tools to ensure that organizations continually improve the quality of supports and the quality of people’s lives, leading to the achievement of individually-defined outcomes by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health diagnoses, older adults, and children and youth.

