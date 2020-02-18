Cat survives arrow shot through its head

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA/CNN) – Cupid the cat is recovering after someone shot him with an arrow.

Chelsea Jones, an employee of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, said she was shocked by what she saw.

“If he had been shot, like, 1 centimeter to the left, he would be, he would have died,” Jones said.

Cupid’s arrow was removed during surgery, but the damage was severe and infection had already set in.

“The veterinarian believed that the arrow had been there for at least a week,” the League’s Facebook page said. The arrow went through the cat’s face and into his shoulder blade.

Cupid got his name because he was rescued on Valentine’s Day. The shelter said he’s a sweet cat despite all he’s gone through.

The road to recovery is long and vet bills are adding up for the orange tabby. His ongoing care is expected to cost at least $6,500.