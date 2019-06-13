CAUGHT ON CAM: Coast Guard crewman falls into water when platform collapses

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS NEWSPATH) — A routine check of a navigation light in Port Tampa Bay on Wednesday was anything but routine when a platform collapsed, sending a Coast Guard crewman into the water.

A 10News photographer was rolling as the man climbs atop the wooden structure to check a navigation light. Upon tossing some equipment back to the boat you hear “Heads up, down there!, “then it collapses.

The crew aboard pulls the man toward the boat and to safety.

The hard hat the crewman was wearing is unfortunately long gone.

The exercise is part of the Coast Guard’s hurricane preparedness because they are the first to respond in checking navigation equipment after a major storm.

Coast Guard says Wednesday’s incident and being in open air all day is why it’s important to conduct inspections.

No one is allowed in or out of Port Tampa Bay until the Coast Guard gives the all-clear following a hurricane.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now