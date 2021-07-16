Caught on camera: Mom pulls son from hands of would-be kidnapper

NEW YORK (WNCN) — Video from the New York City Police Department shows a mom pulling her son out of the hands of a would-be kidnapper.

NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals and vehicle in the video connected to the attempted kidnapping.

Police say on Thursday, around 8 p.m., a man picked up a five-year-old boy from the sidewalk and put him in the rear seat of his vehicle while a second man sat in the front passenger seat.

As the first man sat in the driver’s seat, the boy’s mom pulled him out of the car through the front passenger’s window.

Police say the two men fled in the vehicle. The boy was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the first man as being dark-skinned, in his 30s; last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and dark-colored sneakers. The second was described as a light-skinned male, 50 to 60 years old, with eyeglasses; last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The vehicle is described as an older model maroon 4-door sedan.