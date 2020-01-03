CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Teen girls chucking rocks at cars in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of girls, up to no good — and their bad behavior was caught on camera.

“I think it’s just some random girls you know, driving around, causing trouble,” said Melissa Alire.

Late Wednesday night, those girls were waking up people across the Westgate area to the sound of their car windows shattering.

“We were just freaked out, we didn’t know if it was a gun and if they were going to drive around our neighborhood again,” Alire said.

She was one of those people, and she says the target was her sister’s car.

“The whole window is shattered, so we knew at that point that it probably wasn’t a gunshot,” she said.

They quickly realized it was a rock that did the damage.

“It was inside the car on the backseat,” said Alire.

Although she and her family thought they were the only ones hit on their street, when they came outside the next morning they found their neighbors’ car windows shattered too.

“It’s unfortunate, you know. People work really hard for the things that they have,” Alire said.

She posted what had happened to her on Facebook, and then videos from other people who had been hit by the vandals starting pouring in.

In the video, a girl is heard saying, “I’ll get the truck,” right before they chucked those heavy rocks at the vehicles in the driveway, including that pricey Ford Raptor truck. Then, they sped away.

They were also spotted on another camera in that same neighborhood.

“Even when we called 242-COPS, they said, ‘Can you hold on a sec because we’re getting a call for the same reason?'” Alire said.

She says police told her the vandals were last seen at a nearby Circle K.

“They were like, ‘It’s a group of girls,’ and you’re like, ‘Ehhh…’ You don’t expect that. You think maybe some teenage boys, but yeah, definitely not girls,” she said.

Albuquerque Police say they had a least five vandalism calls just like Alire’s in the Westgate area between 10:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

To KRQE News 13’s knowledge, the teens have not been caught. Multiple victims confirm the car the girls were driving was white, with no license plate.

