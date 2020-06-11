CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman targeted by racist rant at California park

TORRANCE, Calif. (KTLA) — A California woman said she was working out at a park when another woman became enraged and unleashed a racist tirade.

The woman, who was captured on cellphone video, can be seen screaming profanities at the young woman, accusing her of blocking a set of stairs at the park and threatening to have her family beat up the young woman, who was exercising.

Video was recording as a woman unleashed a racist tirade on another woman at a park in Torrance on June 10, 2020, in this image obtained by KTLA.

The rant quickly turned racial.

“Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in,” the woman is heard shouting. “This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

The shouting woman noticed she was being recorded.

“You put that on Facebook. I hope you do, because every (expletive) person will beat the crap out of you from here on out,” the woman is heard saying.

The young woman said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I was in shock. I was like, ‘I don’t even know how to respond to this. Is this really happening to me?'” she said.

The young woman targeted by the tirade, who asked that her name be withheld, said the encounter left her shaken and afraid to return to the park. She added that she doesn’t understand how the woman could have so much hate.

Torrance Police Department officials said the incident was under investigation.

