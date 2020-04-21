CBD products can cure COVID-19? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.

CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The latest rumor is that CBD products can help defend against and cure a person of COVID-19.

Sbraccia examines the latest claim about CBD products and COVID-19 to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.

More headlines from CBS17.com: