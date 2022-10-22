ATLANTA (WNCN) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that the CDC Director tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC said Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night. Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date with her vaccines.

She is isolating at home and will virtually participate in planned meetings.

CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health.