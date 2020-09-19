Celebrities react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Immediately following the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death at 87, politicians and celebrities alike took to social media to pay their respects.
Below, find a collection of celebrities’ condolences so far:
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh police investigating after man shot in east Raleigh Saturday morning
- SC teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post
- Police investigating Virginia in-home day care after 2 children found unresponsive, later died
- Man battling COVID-19 texts mom ‘Thank you for everything’ before going into coma
- Gov. Cooper says NC, US flags should fly at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now