Cemetery worker buried alive, dies after grave collapses

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) – An employee at a New York cemetery died Thursday morning after a grave collapsed on him, authorities said.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Rodwin Allicock, of Coram, was working inside the 7-foot excavation around 8:30 a.m. when the earth caved in on him, the New York Daily News reports.

Allicock was working at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when he was killed.

Suffolk County authorities said he was leveling out the bottom of the grave just before the collapse.

His co-workers tried to dig him out but were unable to save him, Newsday reports.

Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.