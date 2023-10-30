WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — The Federal Drug Administration is warning consumers not to purchase and to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye-drop products because of the potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.

These products are marketed under the following brands:

CVS Health

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target Up&Up

Velocity Pharma

“These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses,” the agency said Friday.

Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately.

The FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots last Wednesday, after agency investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility.

The FDA also recommends consumers properly discard these products.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites, according to the agency. Products branded as Leader, Rugby, and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

The FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time. The agency encourages health care professionals and patients to report adverse events or quality problems with any medicine to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Complete and submit the report online at Medwatch or Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.