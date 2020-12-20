Chicago’s top attorney resigns after botched raid; naked woman not allowed to put on clothes

CHICAGO (AP/CBS Newspath) – The city of Chicago’s leading attorney has resigned in the fallout of a botched police raid on the home of a woman who was not allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed.

Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner announced the move in an email to employees. He did not say if he was asked to resign.

Video of the 2019 raid on Anjanette Young’s home, first reported by Chicago’s WBBM-TV, prompted an uproar.

Civil rights groups, city aldermen and Black state legislators have called the incident racist, gendered violence and a violation of a Black woman’s dignity.

The sergeant in charge of the raid, which involved 12 policemen, did apologize to Young that night, but this never should have happened.

The suspect police were looking for actually lived next door and was wearing a police ankle monitor, so officers should have known exactly where he was.

Records indicate he was home. It’s possible he even heard the raid happening.