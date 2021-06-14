Chick-fil-A fan favorite returning for a limited time

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 06: A sign hangs outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicken prices have risen sharply this year as suppliers struggle to keep up with demand, fueled in part, by the popularity of new chicken offerings from fast-food restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) — A customer favorite is returning to Chick-fil-A this summer.

Starting Monday, the Peach Milkshake will be available for a limited time — and while supplies last.

The hand-spun Peach Milkshake was introduced to menus in 2009 and has been an iconic sweet treat since. It combines the Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert with peaches and is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Limited-edition Peach Milkshake (Chick-fil-A)

“We’re excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake,” said Beth Hefner, from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “It’s the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite.”

While Chick-fil-A is adding items in some areas, it has had to limit items in others. In May, the chain sent an email to its customers saying a limit would be imposed on the number of sauces they would receive amid shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.