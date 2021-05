Children as young as six months are now participating in a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. Pfizer plans to eventually enroll more than 4,500 kids, with the goal of applying for emergency use authorization for a children’s vaccine by the fall.

CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas spoke to a family who says they were eager for the opportunity to vaccinate their 3-year-old and 8-month-old and are encouraging others to sign up.